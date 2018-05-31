LoginRequest Demo
Introducing REBEL API LITE

The easiest way for devs to build emails

Forget about pesky email client rendering or learning a new markup language. Send JSON and receive responsive HTML emails

JSON
HTML
EMAIL
 Features

Use what you know

The first API to use JSON for rendering fully responsive HTML that works in every email client

Accessible

Our HTML is built with accessibility in mind. ensure your emails are usable by those with visual or auditory disabilities.

100% Responsive

Responsive out of the box on all major email clients.

Evergreen

We monitor the latest rendering of emails to ensure your HTML will reflect the latest support standards for each client.

Re-usable components

Style once and reuse across your templates

All major eSPs supported

Send with your Email Service Provider

Send REBEL emails with your existing email stack. No integration required.

Works On All Major Email Clients

Our emails are rigorously tested across all major email clients and render perfectly on web, desktop and mobile.

  • ✔ Microsoft Outlook
  • ✔ Apple Mail
  • ✔ Gmail
  • ✔ Google Inbox
  • ✔ Yahoo! Mail
  • ✔ Office 365 Mail
  • ✔ Outlook.com
  • ✔ AOL Mail
  • ✔ Samsung Email App
  • ✔ Windows Live Mail
  • ✔ Mail.ru
  • ✔ iPhone / iPad / iOS / Android
  • ✔ Chrome / Firefox / Safari / Edge

Responsive by design

Over half of all emails are opened on a mobile device. Our HTML is fully responsive.

Complex email made simple

Easily achieve complex layouts that work across all clients and devices

Transactional Emails

Ecommerce Emails

Promotional Emails

Anything You Need

Simple Pricing

Compare our two APIs

Two platforms to build the next generation of email

NEW

Lite API

$99
/ per month
Static components
Export as HTML
Email support
14 day free trial

Actionable API

Contact
for pricing
Static components
Actionable components
Analytics on in-email behavior
Integrations
Dedicated support
What you Get

Lite API Features

Build with JSON

No need to learn a new markup language. Send Json recieve clean, responsive HTML emails that work across all email clients.

100% Responsive

Over 50% of emails areopened on a mobile device. Our emails are responsive across devices.

Re-usable components

Style once and reuse components across your email templates.

Accesible

Building emails accessible to those with disabilities is hard. Our components ensure a usable experience for all.

Email/slack support

Our success team is at the ready to help you build magical emails.

Send with your ESP

Send emails existing email service provider.

Evergreen

We test our HTML across all major email clients to ensure your emails are always up to date with the latest email client rendering.

Generate beautiful emails with just JSON

Join the waitlist for your FREE 14 day trial!

Explore our products

Rebel Mail

Web functionality within email

Rebel Shop

End-to-end checkout in-email.

Rebel Actionable API

The first API for actionable email.

Rebel Lite API

Generate emails with just JSON

Latest News from the Rebellion

From Our Blog

REBEL Lite API Launch

We listened, and today we are launching REBEL Lite API, a low cost standalone API to allow devs to build complex emails with just JSON. Send us JSON, and receive fully responsive, accessible, HTML emails that function beautifully across all email clients.

Product

May 31, 2018

Developing with the Lite API

So, we write some basic html/css (like we were writing a landing page) and send a test out and call it a day. The next morning, our inboxes are flooded with questions about why doesn’t the email render well on email client x, or work on my mobile phone y, or why isn’t it responsive on desktop email client z.

Email Code

May 31, 2018

Campaign Spotlight: The Invite

Our partners at Cordial wanted to host the ultimate summer soirée. And party planning is all in the details, so they came to Rebel with a question: was it possible to create an interactive invite? We worked with Cordial team to allow subscribers to RSVP and select their favorite summer beverage without leaving the inbox.

Showcase

May 9, 2018

We strive to make building magical email experiences simple.

